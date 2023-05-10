Old Tory Lanez Tweet Scoffing At Jail Surfaces After Sentencing Date Set For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez, the rapper who was recently convicted of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, is not only all but guaranteed to do some serious prison time for his offense, but he also on Tuesday had his seemingly desperate request for a new trial adamantly denied by a judge in California.

In response, critics across social media furious at Lanez’s misogynoir were delighting at the developments for the Canadian national who will likely be deported after serving his impending sentence.

The latest court appearance

The Associated Press reported that Lanez issued an unsuccessful last-ditch appeal after the judge summarily rejected the request for a new trial.

“I could be your son,” Lanez said to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford. “I could be your brother.”

Nonetheless, Lanez was led out of court in handcuffs and headed back to jail, where he will wait to learn his fate until a sentencing hearing next month. Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is facing a sentence of anywhere from a minimum of nine years to a maximum of 22 years in prison.

His new sentencing hearing is now scheduled for June 13.

It was in that context that savvy Twitter critics resurfaced one of Lanez’s old tweets in which he suggested he would never go to jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The tweet used a gif of rapper Wiz Khalifa eating and dancing in an apparent effort to show he was confident of his chances of remaining a free man.

“Me at my house …. watching niggas on Twitter celebrating and thinking I’m going to jail ………,” Lanez tweeted with two crying-laughing emojis.

The post has been quote-tweeted nearly 15,000 times with a good amount of them drawing attention to the irony that Lanez is in jail and cannot delete the tweet.

It was the latest update in an unfortunate saga punctuated by Lanez’s conviction just days before Christmas late last year. A jury returned guilty verdicts on all three charges he was facing: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

The shooting

Megan Thee Stallion said during an emotional interview on GMA last summer that Lanez got into a dispute with two unidentified people after they all left a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

Megan and her close friend Kelsey Harris aka Kelsey Nicole were in the car as Lanez began feuding with the two unidentified people in the backseat. Megan said she demanded to get out of the car as the tension came to a boiling point. As she exited the vehicle, Megan said Lanez — who was allegedly “intoxicated” at the time — shouted “Dance, bitch!” right before shooting her in her foot.

SEE ALSO:

Everything We Know About The Tory Lanez And Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Megan Thee Stallion Builds Her Legacy Amid Threats And Harassment

Old Tory Lanez Tweet Scoffing At Jail Surfaces After Sentencing Date Set For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on newsone.com