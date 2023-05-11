Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is that girl in her latest ensemble. The new mother stepped out to celebrate her upcoming visual album Big Boss. She looked amazing in a blue Sergio Hudson strapless dress that hugged her postpartum curves perfectly!

Motherhood is looking superb on Keke Palmer. The “Nope” actress has been glowing in the most fashionable looks as she returns to business after birthing her son. To celebrate the May 12 release of her visual album Big Boss, Palmer stepped out at the Grammy Museum in an electric blue Sergio Hudson fitted dress that surely caused mouths to gape open. The strapless frock featured a sweetheart neckline, and it hit right at her legs. The artist paired the chic dress with white Christian Louboutin heels, diamond bracelets, and diamond earrings. Palmer’s hair was styled in an updo with a parted bang and loose tendrils framing her face.

Sergio Hudson is known for creating ensembles that accent certain body features, and this particular dress put Palmer’s curvy frame, which she attributes to her son, on full display. “Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up. Skin is still skinning. And now I’m about to let y’all know that he gave me something else. Bu bu bu body down,” wrote Palmer in an April Instagram post.

Keke Palmer Is Style Personified In A Blue Sergio Hudson Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com