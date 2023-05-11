Storm Reid stepped out recently in a super cute pretty pink look that gave us major fashion envy!
The stunning actress served face and style in the pink lace look for an InStyle x Sephora event and was all smiles in her effortless slay. The pink, cold shoulder dress featured a dramatic collar and thin straps at the shoulders that looked absolutely stunning on her.
She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing dainty earrings and a few rings, and rocked matching pink sandals to add to the monochromatic slay.
She wore her hair in box braids that were pulled back off of her face to add a bit of flair to the trendy look. As for her makeup, she rocked a soft glam look equipped with baby pink lipstick to match her all-pink ensemble.
The beauty also shared a few photos from her night at the event on her Instagram page, sharing an IG carousel along with the caption, “on Wednesdays we wear pink + red Super Stay Vinyl Ink Lipstick @maybelline @paulyblanch ”
Check out the post below.
“if pretty was a person ,” one of the starlet’s followers commented underneath the stunning photo set while another wrote, “Lovvvvve this look! ” and “y’all are gorgeous ” to share their stamps of approval.
What do you think about Storm’s recent pink look? Did she nail it?
Storm Reid Is Pretty In Pink At The InStyle x Sephora Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
