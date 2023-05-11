Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game every time they step out and just gave us major fashion goals for a recent date night!
Steve shared the short video of the couple as they showed off their effortless style while putting his adoration for his gorgeous wife on full display. “I love You Girl @marjorie_harvey,” he sweetly captioned the video.
Check it out below.
A couple that slays together, stays together, especially while on date night! What do you think about Marjorie and Steve’s fashionable looks? Did they nail it?
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Step Out In Style For A Recent Date Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
