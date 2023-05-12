Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It was revealed that one of the elephants at the Dallas Zoo had passed away this week.

Ajabum, a 7-year-old African elephant, died Monday evening following a 12-day struggle with Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV), an infection he had previously survived in March 2021, according to the zoo.

What is Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV)?

Scientists have found 14 genetically distinct elephant herpesviruses (EEHV), most of which cause hemorrhagic illness, according to Nationzoo.edu. The viruses discovered in symptomatic elephants at different zoos and other institutions are genetically unique, therefore elephant transfers do not disseminate the same strain. Elephants die most often from EEHV 1A.

The zoo reports that elephants in the wild and in human care carry EEHV naturally. Most elephants are born with or exposed to it shortly after birth.

Although the disease is most prevalent in Asian elephants, recent years have seen an increase in its appearance in African elephants.

Our thoughts are with the entire Dallas Zoo family at this time!

Elephant’s Death Devastates Dallas Zoo Staff and Visitors was originally published on thebeatdfw.com