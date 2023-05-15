Lil Wayne Fans Disappointed Over Abrupt End to Live Show [Watch]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of Lil Wayne are outraged after the renowned rapper allegedly left in the middle of his Welcome to The Carter Tour. Two Young Money artists performances apparently left a Los Angeles crowd disappointed and quiet. The “Goat” was irritated by the disrespect!

In the clip above Wayne stops the show and says” We appreciate it, but we ain’t begging, we work too hard”

The crowd was not enthusiastic about Dallas native Lil Twist or Lil Wayne opener Allan Cubas. Some of Lil Wayne’s listeners didn’t appreciate feeling like they’d wasted their money on performers that one fan called “Whack.”

Was Lil Wayne wrong for this type of behavior, because his fan’s didn’t like the Yung Money artists? Let us know in the comments!

