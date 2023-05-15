Dominique Da Diva had a chance to sit down with superstar Don Toliver. They talk about creative process behind his film and if he’d ever trade in music for acting! With a heavy roster of features on his ‘Love Sick’ Album including “4 Me” feating his girl Kali Uchis, Dominique Da Diva asked him who else was on his list of artists for possible tracks. See his answer and so much more in their full interview below.
LISTEN LIVE TO THE QUICKSILVA SHOW MONDAY-FRIDAY 3pm-7PM EST
Checkout the trailer for his ‘Love Sick: Open All Day, Every Night’ below and watch the film here: Amazon Prime
Don’t Miss Don Toliver on his upcoming tour this summer! Get your tickets here: dontolivermusic.com
Don Toliver Talks Upcoming ‘Love Sick’ Tour + More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Vice Media, Ex Billion-Dollar Company, Files for Bankruptcy
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
“9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC
-
Pyer Moss Jumps Into The Handbag Game With Latest Release Of Leather Goods