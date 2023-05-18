Gearing Up For the Indy 500

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Indy 500, short for the Indianapolis 500, is one of the biggest motor racing events held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. Known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” it is a legendary race that showcases the fastest and most skilled drivers from around the world. The Indy 500 is run on a 2.5-mile oval track and consists of 200 laps, covering a total distance of 500 miles.

HOT 100.9 stopped by the Indy 500 practice this Thursday to take in everything it has to offer. From car repairs, to engines running over 200 mph, we had a blast! The Indy 500 is this Sunday, May 21st 2023. Here’s what we got at the practice: