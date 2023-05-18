Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow Among 32 Arrested In Brooklyn Gang Bust

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Brooklyn Drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow were among over two dozen individuals arrested in connection to a gang bust this week. According to the charges read by prosecutors, Sheff G allegedly funded a sprawling gang operation by way of his burgeoning music career.

As seen in a press release from the office of Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, Sheff G, real name Michael Williams, and Sleepy Hallow, real name Tegan Chambers, were charged with 30 other individuals with charges that include conspiracy to commit murder.

More from the Brooklyn DA’s office press room:

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, together with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, today announced that 32 alleged members of the 8 Trey Crips and its affiliate, the 9 Ways gang, are named in a 140-count indictment for allegedly committing shootings, possessing guns, and using stolen cars during shootings, to eliminate rivals that included members of Folk Nation Gangster Disciples and ICG Babiiez.

District Attorney Gonzalez said, “I’m confident that today’s successful takedown will have a positive impact on public safety across several Brooklyn communities as we enter the summer months. The senseless gun violence, allegedly committed by these defendants, terrorized our neighbors for years and left more than a dozen people with serious injuries. It is distressing to know that some of the violence was allegedly fueled by a young man who used money he made from a successful music career to allegedly pay for and encourage acts of violence. Together with the NYPD, my office will continue to target the most violent individuals and to build strong cases against them, as we have in this case.”

Mayor Adams said, “Since day one, our administration has been focused on reducing gun violence and taking aggressive action to address violent gang activity throughout the city. The actions of these 32 people put the lives of New Yorkers in danger — carrying out murder, assault, gun possession, and using stolen cars during shootings. These indictments should serve as a reminder that no one is above the law, and if you commit acts of violence in New York City you will be held accountable.”

Sheff G, 24, founded his own Winners Circle Entertainment label and went into partnership with RCA. His debut solo, One And Only, was released in 2020. Sleepy Hallow, 23, was also a Winners Circle signee, releasing his 2021 studio debut, Still Sleep?, via RCA.

—

Photo:

The post Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow Among 32 Arrested In Brooklyn Gang Bust appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow Among 32 Arrested In Brooklyn Gang Bust was originally published on hiphopwired.com