PIKE TOWNSHIP — A student is accused of stabbing another student at school on Thursday.
A Pike Township Metropolitan School District spokesperson confirms that the incident happened at Guion Middle School.
School officials say one student stabbed another student in the arm with an unknown object.
The student responsible for the stabbing has been taken into custody, school officials say. It is unclear if the student will face any charges.
The injured student was ‘alert’ and their arm was being treated at the scene.
Because the situation involves two juveniles no identities will be released.
The incident is being investigated by the MSD of Pike Township’s Police Department.
Read more from WRTV here
Student stabbed by fellow classmate at Guion Middle School was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Vice Media, Ex Billion-Dollar Company, Files for Bankruptcy
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Pyer Moss Jumps Into The Handbag Game With Latest Release Of Leather Goods
-
Eskenazi Health and HOT 100.9 are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH