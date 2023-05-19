Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

FISHERS — The Chief of the Fishers Police Department says his officers acted “in accordance with department policy and procedure” during a traffic stop that led to a family claiming they were racially profiled.

The family filed a tort claim notice against the Fishers Police Department saying they were racially “biased based profiling” during the traffic stop on April 21.

The tort claim states that new parents Malcom Bunnell Caitlin White were “pulled over, held at gunpoint, arrested and detained based on the color of their skin.” The father, told his side of the story in a Facebook post that went viral. They also claim their infant daughter was also left alone in the backseat unattended for an extended period of time.

Chief Ed Gebhart says the department initiated an internal review of the officers involved in the response to that disturbance at the Wal-Mart on 96th Street after being made aware of the social media post.

“The Fishers Police Department received a formal complaint… and conducted a formal complaint investigation of the facts, circumstances, and information surrounding the incident in question,” Gebhart’s statement read. “The internal review of all information (officer body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, retail videos from the incident, dispatch radio traffic and CAD notes, the 911 call, case report and narratives) confirmed officers responded in accordance with department policy and procedure.”

Read more from WRTV here

Fishers police say officers followed proper policy during stop after man claims he was racially profiled was originally published on wtlcfm.com