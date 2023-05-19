Travis Scott’s Security Is Handcuffed To A Briefcase Containing His New Album

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott is not taking any chances with his new project. His security guard has been spotted handcuffed to a briefcase containing his new album.

As per on HipHopDX the Houston, Texas rapper has been in the studio working on his new LP. On Thursday, May 18 TMZ spotted him leaving a vinyl record store in Hollywood, California. While walking to his car he is seen being protected by an unidentified man bearing a fair resemblance to wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin. The man’s wrist was noticeably handcuffed to a brown leather briefcase bearing the name of Cactus Jack’s upcoming album Utopia.

While it is uncertain if the security detail is really responsible for the safekeeping of the album, Travis Scott was also wearing some never seen before Nike’s also featuring Utopia branding. Thus, many music insiders claim this is all a clever ploy to tease his forthcoming fourth album. Back in February Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone was interviewed by Billboard Magazine and revealed that Travis Scott’s new album is indeed slotted for a June 2023 release. Additionally, producer Mike Dean recently shared a screenshot of a mixing session for the album. He later removed the photo from his social handles.

Travis Scott fans have been waiting for new music for close to four years. La Flame’s last album Astroworld was released on August 3, 2018. This effort spawned multiple hit songs including “Butterfly Effect”, “SICKO MODE”, and “Star Gazing”. It has since sold over three million units.

