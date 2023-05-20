Blac Chyna Shows Off Her New Haircut On Instagram

Blac Chyna is looking absolutely amazing!

Recently, the reality star ad business woman took to Instagram where show showed off her latest look – a stunning pixie cut with shaved edges. The beauty who now goes by her government name, Angela White, was all smiles as she showed off her new ‘do and rocked a black and silver Gina embellished two piece suit from Nova LUXE. She added a pin from Chanel to the stunning look and wore silver platform heels to give the style an effortless slay. Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a video of herself from the taping as she served in the sexy blazer and slacks.

She paired the look with minimal jewelry while modeling her new tresses. As for her glam, she kept it simple and wore a nude lip as she posed in the stunning IG Reel.

“Angela White (Business woman) VS Blac Chyna (Entertainer) @fashionnova” she captioned the Instagram Reel. Check out the post below.

The mother of two has been vocal about documenting her process of undergoing several cosmetic procedures to remove facial fillers from her cheeks and jawline as well as tattoos that no longer serve her and is ready to share her journey on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please show. “Enough is enough,” she previously said. “It all has to come out,” she said of the process.

Now, Chyna has a new happiness about her and we’re just loving this journey for her! Beauties, what do you think about her latest look?

