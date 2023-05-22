This holiday season, a big-screen take on the hit musical arrives in theaters. Based on the Pulitzer-winning novel by Alice Walker, The Color Purple is an unforgettable look at the lives of Southern blacks in early 20th Century America. At the heart of the story is Celie, whose journey from childhood to maturity is a sobering blend of humor, humility and struggle.
Check out the all-new trailer, released today (May 22), below.
Produced by Oprah Winfrey, ‘The Color Purple’ stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Colman Domingo and many more. ‘The Color Purple’ hits theaters on Dec. 20.
[Trailer] Halle Bailey, Fantasia and Taraji P. Henson Lead All-Star Cast In ‘The Color Purple’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Vice Media, Ex Billion-Dollar Company, Files for Bankruptcy
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Eskenazi Health and HOT 100.9 are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + TIXS To See Lil Baby!