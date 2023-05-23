Tips to avoid air travel troubles as busy summer season approaches

Should you prepare for air travel trouble this summer?
In short, yes.
Last summer, we saw delays, cancellations, and total airline meltdowns which stranded thousands of passengers over holidays, weekends, and beyond.
This summer, similar problems are possible.
For example, the Federal Aviation Administration wrote in a spring renewal waiver for takeoff and landing slots, ‘For summer 2023 the FAA expects increased delays in the New York region over summer 2022’.
A recent survey by the U.S. Travel Association found that 35% of Americans surveyed had a flight delay or cancellation in the last 12 months.
The survey also found that more than half of Americans plan to travel in the next six months.
So, how can you make sure your plans go as smoothly as possible?
Read more from WRTV here
