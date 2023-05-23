Conway The Machine Says Therapy Helps Him With Music

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Conway The Machine is one of the most talented rappers of his generation and arguably its best representative in some circles. With a renewed sense of vigor, the gruff-voiced Buffalo, N.Y. star shared in an interview that therapy aided him in creating some of the best music of his career.

Conway The Machine sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music in support of his latest body of work, Won’t He Do It. The sound on the new project is decidedly more polished and upbeat than some of Conway’s earlier work although he’s shown his sonic diversity several times in his ongoing career.

At one pivotal point during the chat with Lowe, Conway gave credit to therapy getting him to a point of appreciating his formidable gifts and the success it helped him achieve.

“Growing up in a hood and stuff, and particularly with young men and just in the communities and stuff, we look at wanting to get therapy or stuff like that, it’s like a, I don’t know, a slight, I guess or, we look at it like it’s a weakness or something,” Conway shared.

“But I realized quick that it really wasn’t. It was actually very helpful. You know what I’m saying? And got me to this point to where I’m back making music, I think some of my best music.”

Emerging from the Griselda camp and released several acclaimed projects over the past few years, these days Conway The Machine is the founder of the Drumwork Music Group, a stacked recording label featuring talented standouts rappers 7xvethegenius (said Lovethegenius) and Jae Skeese.

Check out a snippet of the Conway The Machine interview below.

