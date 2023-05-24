Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana native and acclaimed actor Adam Driver will wave the green flag to start Sunday’s Indy 500.

Driver, known for numerous acting roles including Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, was named honorary starter of the race on Tuesday.

“Adam is going to experience one of the most exhilarating, powerful, and exciting moments in all of sports as he stands atop the flag stand and waves the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Indy 500 Race Day is full of meaning for our drivers, our fans across the globe, and most especially our active-duty military members and veterans. Adam is not only a star recognized across the world but also a former U.S. Marine who will be a very fitting addition to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Driver is a graduate of Juilliard and a former Marine. He attended the University of Indianapolis for a year before his acceptance into Juilliard.

He is a graduate of Mishawaka High School in northern Indiana.

Between films, Driver co-founded Arts in the Armed Forces, a non-profit organization that staged theatrical and musical performances for members of the military.

Read more from WRTV here

Adam Driver to wave green flag for the Indianapolis 500 was originally published on wtlcfm.com