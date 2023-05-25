Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to drive pace car for Indy 500

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers all-star Tyrese Haliburton will drive the pace car for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday.

Haliburton is coming off a breakout season for the Indiana Pacers in which he ranked fourth among guards in the league with 32 double-doubles. He averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be given the opportunity to drive the Pace Car and lead the field to start the Indy 500,” Haliburton said. “Basketball and racing are big in Indiana, and it’s such a cool experience to represent the Pacers at the biggest race in the world.”

Haliburton will drive the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 hardtop convertible and lead the field to the green flag.

“Tyrese had a breakout season for the Indiana Pacers this year, and he’s the perfect fit to lead the field at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Tyrese has power and speed on the court, so driving the Corvette Z06 Pace Car should be a natural fit.”

