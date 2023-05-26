Damar Hamlin & Buffalo Bills Teammates Take CPR Training Course As Safety Returns To Practice Field

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The miraculous story behind Damar Hamlin‘s journey back to a healthy NFL player has hit another heartwarming turn.

Hamlin’s teammates are recognizing the importance of CPR, so many of them are participating in learning the life-saving technique at the team’s facility this week.

The Bills are fully behind Hamlin’s recovery and posted a video earlier this week of the team getting trained and shown how they’re also shining a light on the healthcare workers of Buffalo in the process.

“Buffalo Black Nurses Association, UBMD, AMR, and the American Heart Association all teamed up to help the players and coaching staff learn CPR. They also learned how to use an AED [automated external defibrillator] to help save lives,” read the YouTube video’s caption.

CPR is so important to Hamlin because it was what brought him back to life after he collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. The frightening moment happened right after he made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Then, Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington ran onto the field to assess his lifeless body and immediately began to perform CPR and shock him with a defibrillator.

He’s had a tough road to recovery and a confusing diagnosis left his NFL future up in the air.

Ultimately, medical professionals figured out that he suffered from commotio cordis, which occurs when a hit in the chest interrupts the heart’s beating rhythm at a specific point.

Hamlin spoke about his harrowing tale when he took the stage at the NFL Honors in February.

“My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what he’s always done. I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose,” Hamlin said. “Sudden cardiac arrest is something I never would have chosen to be a part of my story, but that’s because our own visions are too small even when we think we see the whole picture.”

Hamlin wasn’t just in the building for CPR training, he’s also practicing via individual drills during OTA as he charts the way back to playing once the season starts in September.

