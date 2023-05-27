Yung Miami And Diddy Go On A Designer Shopping Spree During ‘Act Bad’ Instagram Skit

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami and Diddy are quite the lavish duo and never shy away from an opportunity to spoil themselves!

Over the weekend, the City Girl took to Instagram to share a fun skit to her new track, “Act Bad,” which was released just in time for the summer. In the video, the beauty went shopping with her rumored boo, Diddy, and cashed out on some serious gifts. The short clip shows the Bad Boy mogul dropping major bags for his twin flame all while Caresha was all smiles and full of energy.

The pair were spotted in a luxurious Chanel store as Caresha, who rocked a cute white shirt and skirt set with a matching bucket hat, picked out all of the designer bags she wanted while Diddy followed behind her looking almost exhausted because of all the money he spent on her. The fun skit is a play on their song’s lyrics, even down to the Chanel reference because they even got a Channel employee roped into the fun as well.

At the conclusion of the video, Yung Miami was shown leaving the store with multiple bags in hand while Diddy playfully followed behind her after spending all of that cash.

“he wanna sponsor my #ACTBAD Thank you Papi!!!!” the Florida native captioned the funny video that she shared with millions of Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Yung Miami is a whole vibe and we love it when she puts on for the ‘Gram!

