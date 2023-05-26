Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Has Been Indicted By A Grand Jury

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Seven months after the murder of beloved Migos member Takeoff in a parking lot in Houston, his alleged killer has been indicted for pulling the trigger that took the life of the Atlanta rapper.

According to TMZ, a Texas grand jury indicted Patrick Xavier Clark for the murder of Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, Thursday (May 25) and slapped him with murder charges for the Nov. 1 shooting. While it took a minute for police to track down the shooter, eventually authorities arrested Clark for the murder in the first days of December.

Ultimately, Clark was sprung from jail in January when he posted his $1 million bond, but it’s looking like he might get reacquainted with the prison walls as a grand jury felt there was enough evidence to bring charges in the matter. Still, Clark’s lawyer remains confident his client will be exonerated when it’s all said and done.

TMZ reports:

Clark’s attorney, Carl Moore, tells us, “Today’s action by the grand jury is not unexpected. We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very, very minimal standard of proof. When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses— where the standard of proof is guilt beyond a reasonable doubt— we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty.”

We shall see.

For those who aren’t familiar with the matter, Offset was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley on Halloween night when his fellow Migos member and uncle, Quavo, got into a physical altercation with a group of men in the parking lot of the bowling alley. Though Takeoff wasn’t involved in the matter, he was ultimately shot and killed when one of the men pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger. Authorities allege that the man in question is Patrick Xavier Clark.

Now that he’s been charged and going to trial for the killing, his fate lies in the hands of a jury of his peers, and the evidence the state has been assembling since that fateful night.

Rest In Power, King.

What are your thoughts on the situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

