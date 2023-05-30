First Bud Light, now Target

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Bud Light shook the world when they had Dylan Mulvaney advertise their product, now Target is doing the same thing with a new partnership.

Target partnered with GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network). People are upset about this.

GLSEN is a major force pushing for students’ genders to be secretly changed in schools without parental consent.

This partnership has led to the release of clothes for transgender people. The one garnering the most attention is the tuckable swimsuit for men pretending to be women.

You thought people were upset about Bud Light? They are up in arms over Target’s new line of clothing.

Target is being boycotted by people, and its market value has dropped by over $9 million. That is just the start of the backlash.

Target has come out and said they are going to make changes to their plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior. They have said that customers have knocked down pride displays at some stores, angrily approached workers, and posted threatening videos on social media from inside the stores.

Target has not specified what items they are going to remove, but the tuckable swimwear has been the most controversial thing they have released. In addition, they have moved the location of the merchandise from the front of the store to the back in certain stores.

How did Target not see this coming? Did they not see what happened to Bud Light? Some may say they made a bad business decision, but they are not the only one. Kohl’s released LGBTQ+ baby clothes.

Why are businesses doing this after the responses to Bud Light?

Tony Katz has the answer. To hear his thoughts, click the link below.

