What’s Next For Shannon Sharpe After His Breakup With Skip Bayless?

After June, fans will no longer see Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sport’s popular talk show Undisputed.

According to the New York Post, the NFL Hall of Famer reached a buyout deal with the network to leave the long-running morning show he has co-hosted alongside Skip Bayless since 2016. Sharpe’s final show is expected to air after the 2023 NBA Finals.

Now, that he’s parting ways from Fox, the former pro footballer will also be taking his buzzing podcast and Youtube show Club Shay Shay with him too, a source revealed.

Sharpe and Bayless got into an on-air spat during Undisputed a few months ago.

Before news of the 54-year-old’s departure from Undisputed made headlines, tension flared between Sharpe and Bayless on the show after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Week 17 game against the Bengals.

On Twitter, Bayless appeared to show no compassion following Hamlin’s shocking health scare.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game — but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant,” the former ESPN commentator tweeted.

The next morning, Sharpe didn’t appear on the show.

When he returned the following day, the Denver Broncos alum confronted Bayless about his insensitive tweet.

“There’s been a lot of speculation to why I wasn’t on air yesterday… Skip tweeted something, and although I disagree with the tweet, and hopefully Skip would take it down,” Sharpe said, before Bayless interjected, “Timeout, I’m not gonna take it down, because I stand by what I tweeted.”

Frustrated by his co-host’s comment, Sharpe responded, “I can’t even get through a monologue without you interrupting.”

The cause of the former athlete’s sudden buyout remains murky. A few sources claimed that there was a power struggle between Sharpe and Bayless on the show, although one insider told the Post that the NFL icon never wanted to outshine the sports commentator. He wanted to be an “equal with Bayless in the program’s topic selection.”

It’s unclear where Sharpe’s career is heading next. The Super Bowl champion has been mum about his future plans. But with his illustrious resume, we’re sure Sharpe is cooking up something good.

Some fans seem to think that the football star will keep running his famed Club Shay Shay podcast independently.

On June 1, the former athlete took to Instagram to promote his new cognac line Shay by Le Portier. Could “Unc” step into the liquor industry full-time now that he’s free from his contract? We’ll just have to wait and see.

