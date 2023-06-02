Issa Rae Talks Playing Marvel’s First Pregnant Superhero, Usher, Babies & More!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae is Marvel’s first pregnant superhero and we couldn’t be more proud! She stopped by The Morning Hustle to drop off her new movie, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The film is a action-packed continuation of the beloved animated Spider-Man universe. Picking up where the first film left off, Miles Morales (Spiderman) embarks on a journey that takes him beyond the boundaries of time and space. We tried to only talk about the new movie but while they had the chance you know Lore’l and Kyle had to squeeze a little more tea out of her!

During the interview we talked all of Issa’s recent BIG moments, like Usher serenading her on stage at his Vegas show and even asked if she saw pregnancy in her future like her character in the film, Jessica Drew. Across the Spider-Verse has also garnered significant attention and praise for its remarkable cast diversity. The film features a vibrant ensemble of characters from different backgrounds and ethnicities, highlighting the importance of representation in mainstream media.

With an all star cast featuring, Miles Morales, Shameik Moore, Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfield and more at the forefront, the movie not only provides a powerful role model for underrepresented communities but also celebrates the richness of cultural diversity.

The film is out now! Watch our full interview with Issa below and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

