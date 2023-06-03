The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Judge Joe Brown, Citi Bike Karen, Donda Academy And More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Experience a historical retrospective as we present a visual journey through time with the Blackest Stories Of The Week. Witness a mosaic of moments that occurred this past week, offering a glimpse into the news that made headlines. Take a weekly dive into a collection of events that range from awe-inspiring to disturbingly shocking, delivered straight to you.

Sunday, May 28

A majority of U.S. adults, according to a recent Associated Press poll, believe that colleges should consider race as part of the admissions process. Having 63% opposing the blocking of race or ethnicity consideration by the Supreme Court. However, most respondents also stated that factors like grades and standardized test scores should hold greater importance than race. Republican efforts to dismantle affirmative action persist, with nine states having already banned race-based affirmative action. With the Supreme Court’s impending rulings on two affirmative action college admissions lawsuits may potentially eliminate the use of race in admissions altogether, leading to concerns about decreased minority representation in colleges and universities.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day offers a chance to pay respect to the monuments and memorials erected in memory of Black American military personnel. Black motorcycle riders congregated at the African American Civil War Memorial in Washington, D.C. to honor the Buffalo Soldiers. The 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment Memorial in Boston, which honors the first Black military unit to serve in the Civil War, is another noteworthy structure. The accomplishments and sacrifices made by Black service veterans throughout American history are honored by these monuments.

Tuesday, May 30

An online crowdfunding campaign launched to support the woman known as “Citi Bike Karen” has gained significant donations after her confrontation with a group of Black teens over a bike rental went viral. The campaign received overwhelming support from the public and has surpassed $80,000, nearing its $120,000 goal in just over five days. The funds raised are intended to assist the woman with her legal expenses in response to the incident.

Wednesday, May 31

Rich Chow, an Asian man from South Carolina, was detained and charged with murder after shooting and killing Cyrus Carmack-Belton, a Black boy who was 14 years old, whom he accused of shoplifting. Despite there being no indication that the youngster constituted a threat. Chow pursued the boy from his convenience store and shot him in the back as he fled. The incident brings to light the tensions and unfavorable preconceptions that Black consumers and Asian store owners in some communities experience as a result of miscommunication and racial hierarchies.Read more here

Thursday, June 1

Following the passing of Tina Turner , old comments made by Judge Joe Brown about her resurfaced. Brown referred to her as a “witch” and “pimp” during an interview on his podcast. Brown claimed that Turner was verbally and physically abusive towards Ike Turner. These comments come after Brown previously had to address allegations of sexual assault made by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. Ultimately, Judge Joe denied and threatened legal action against those spreading rumors.

Friday, June 2

Jacky Oh, the mother of popular YouTube personality and comedian DC Young Fly’s children, has passed away at the age of 32. Initial reports suggest that her death occurred following cosmetic surgery , with anonymous sources claiming complications from plastic surgery. Jacky Oh, known for her appearances on the Wild ‘N Out game show. She leaves behind three children with DC Young Fly.Plastic surgery-related deaths have become increasingly common, with notable cases including Kanye West’s mother, Dr. Donda West, and warnings from rapper Cardi B against Brazilian Butt Lift procedures performed by unqualified individuals. Read more here.

Saturday, June 3

Ye’s top-secret Christian school, Donda Academy, is facing a third lawsuit from a former teacher who alleges unsafe work conditions and illegal termination. The complaint includes claims of exposed electrical wiring, safety hazards, lack of textbooks, and bullying on campus. The school has been a mystery, with little information available about its staff and operations.

Stay in the know with the Top Stories Of The Week.

