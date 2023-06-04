Ebay Adds Streetwear To Authenticity Guarantee

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Retail giant eBay is trying to ensure buyers don’t get ripped off while on their platform. They’ve started a new authentication feature for streetwear to prevent anyone from being duped by counterfeit clothing.

Streetwear is the latest addition to eBay’s authentication service which already includes sneakers, watches, jewelry, handbags, and trading cards.

“eBay has pieces from nearly every notable streetwear drop that’s ever happened – whether in 1993 or 2023,” Garry Thaniel, Global GM of Sneakers and Streetwear at eBay said in a press release. “We’ve heard loud and clear from our enthusiast community that they want to be able to come to eBay to buy and sell apparel in the same seamless way that they can sneakers. With the launch of Authenticity Guarantee for streetwear, we’re delivering on that ask.”

Streetwear authentication applies to items sold for more than $200 from the brands Aimé Leon Dore, Fear of God, KITH, Supreme, Off-White, Palace, and Stone Island. By the end of September, eBay will add Adidas, Balenciaga, Burberry, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Chrome Hearts, Comme des Garçons, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, Jordan Brand, Louis Vuitton, Nike, OVO, Palm Angels, Prada, and Rhude.

Sellers will ship streetwear directly to eBay for authentication which includes:

Multi-point inspection by in-house experts: Apparel will receive a thorough physical examination by real people in eBay's new state of the New Jersey facility, including packaging and accessories.





Proof of authentication: Verified streetwear will receive a unique authentication tag with a QR code. The Authenticity Guarantee tag with a unique QR code is fastened to the garment and activated with eBay's digital stamp of authenticity and the specifics of the item.





Verified returns: In eBay's verified returns process, items are shipped back to the authentication center, where authentication experts re-verify each item and its condition before its shipped back to the seller.

You can access the streetwear verification portal via http://www.ebay.com/streetwear. Per eBay’s internal data, searches for streetwear brands are up 100% from last year. The top-selling global streetwear brands in 2022 were BAPE, Fear of God, Off-White, Stone Island, and Supreme.

