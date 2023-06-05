Crime

BAN ON GUNS MIGHT FACE CHALLENGE

BAN ON GUNS MIGHT FACE CHALLENGE

Published on June 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

SOURCE WISHTV.COM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A firearm lawyer on Monday said a proposed gun ordinance could run afoul of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

The City-County Council on Monday night will introduce an ordinance that would ban any new sales of military-style rifles in the city, prohibit permitless carry, and raise the minimum age to buy a gun to 21. CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION

RELATED TAGS

marion county

More from Hot 100.9
Close