BAN ON GUNS MIGHT FACE CHALLENGE

SOURCE WISHTV.COM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A firearm lawyer on Monday said a proposed gun ordinance could run afoul of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings.
The City-County Council on Monday night will introduce an ordinance that would ban any new sales of military-style rifles in the city, prohibit permitless carry, and raise the minimum age to buy a gun to 21. CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION
-
Welcome To HOT 100.9!
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Pyer Moss Jumps Into The Handbag Game With Latest Release Of Leather Goods
-
DC Young Fly’s Longtime Partner And Mother Of His Children Ms Jacky Oh Dead After Mommy Makeover Surgery
-
Up Next: Indy's Next One To Blow: B.Harms
-
Up Next: Indy's Next One To Blow: MLK Boys