Details are beginning to surface regarding Jacklyn Smith, also known as Jacky Oh, and her untimely death. According to reports, the 32-year-old was found unresponsive on May, 31 at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell where she was staying during her “mommy makeover.” She was pronounced dead later that night at the hospital, according to the Miami Police Department report procured by The Times.

Smith was transported to Mercy Hospital where she was eventually pronounced dead. The mother of three’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Smith is the longtime girlfriend of actor and comedian, DC Young Fly. The two met while working on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. The couple have three beautiful children together, Nova, Nala and Prince.

The show’s Instagram account posted a message regarding Smith’s untimely passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” the account wrote.

Additional Details Emerge Regarding ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Death was originally published on hellobeautiful.com