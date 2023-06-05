Class is now in session!
The iconic KRS-One hit the stage at last weekend’s BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival in Durham, and he did not disappoint. He rocked the crowd with a rundown of his classics, including “The Bridge Is Over,” “South Bronx,” and more.
Aside from that, he blessed us with an exclusive freestyle, getting back to the true essence of Hip-Hop, just in time for its 50th anniversary! He took the time to remind us exactly why he’s known as “The Teacha,” and we ain’t mad at that!
Check out the video above!
KRS-One Schools The Crowd At BIMBÉ 2023 [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Welcome To HOT 100.9!
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Pyer Moss Jumps Into The Handbag Game With Latest Release Of Leather Goods
-
DC Young Fly’s Longtime Partner And Mother Of His Children Ms Jacky Oh Dead After Mommy Makeover Surgery
-
Up Next: Indy's Next One To Blow: B.Harms
-
Up Next: Indy's Next One To Blow: MLK Boys