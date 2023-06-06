Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is the action-packed thrill ride currently taking movie theaters by storm, with a star-studded cast of voice actors that really help bring all the animation to life.

One of those standout stars just so happens to be of the “Spidey Society” as well: the one and only Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman of Earth-616, voiced by the sensational Issa Rae.

RELATED: Review: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is A Solid Addition To The Black Superhero Canon

Also borrowing a few cues from Valerie the Librarian aka short-time Spider Woman of Earth-57780, this iteration of Jessica Drew will easily become a fan-favorite and hopefully spawn her own series. Issa seems to be down either way, as she brings a clever sense of street smarts to the character while also busting down some historical myths in the process. Not only is Drew a strong Black female superhero, but she’s also visibly pregnant and happily married to her “corny-yet-hot” husband. Oh, and she’s whipping one serious set of wheels!

Ryan Cameron got a chance to bring Issa in the studio recently to speak on her role in the film, including how she kept it under wraps for so long. Then again, that quality is a testament of her actual real-life — Ryan himself made sure to remind her of the good work she’s doing in that area!

Watch the exclusive with Issa Rae as she speaks with Ryan Cameron Uncensored below, and go see Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in theaters today:

The post Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Issa Rae Talks Joining The ‘Spider-Verse’ As A Spidey Supermom appeared first on Black America Web.

Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Issa Rae Talks Joining The ‘Spider-Verse’ As A Spidey Supermom was originally published on blackamericaweb.com