Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Jr., Says Her Team Is Exploiting Her Alcoholism

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a long and tough road to recovery for Wendy Williams, and with word that she might be readying for a return to daytime television, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., fears that his mother is still in pretty bad shape.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Kevin Hunter Jr. slammed the Wendy Williams team for how they’ve been handling things while she’s been struggling with severe alcoholism and fears that she might be closer to death than most of us are aware of.

Stating that her team is prioritizing profits over her health, Hunter explained that he believes they’d sooner see his mother crash and burn before missing out on potential business opportunities.

The Sun reports:

Kevin told The U.S. Sun: “I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to.

“As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I’m making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing.

“Because eventually, she’s going to realize the craziness that’s been going on.”

Hunter is referring to the fact that her team is allowing her to be filmed for a reality TV series while she struggles with her mental and physical health. Something that most people would rather remain private.

Continuing to get into what he fears is the case, Hunter adds, “What’s been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all. And whoever has been hired – they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better.”

Hunter further explained that his mother’s alcoholism has gotten so drastic that it doesn’t affect her as it would the average person and that for her it could be, “fatal because it affects her way worse than a normal person since it stays in her system.”

Though Williams did spend three months at a Malibu, Calif. rehab center in 2022, Hunter says she spent that time signing working contracts during and after her stay at the center. He even feels that Williams’ team has been encouraging her alcoholism in one way or another.

“If they aren’t providing it, they are definitely enabling a type of personality and giving her the green light to drink,” Hunter said.

This just seems like a sad situation all around.

While Wendy Williams continues to try to get back to her old self with the help of her “team,” her son is hoping that eventually someone in her inner circle helps point her in the right direction for her own and her family’s sake.

Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Jr., Says Her Team Is Exploiting Her Alcoholism was originally published on hiphopwired.com