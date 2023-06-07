The Garage Food Hall nominated for USA Today’s Best Food Hall

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Garage Food Hall could be nationally recognized with your help.

Located in the Bottleworks District at 906 Carrollton Avenue, The Garage Food Hall is nominated for Best Food Hall in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Voting ends Monday, July 3 and the winners will be announced on Friday, July 14. You can vote once a day, on their website.

The Bottleworks District is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottling plants in the world and was recently named the No. 1 best place to stay in the country.

More than 20 local and regional food vendors have a residence at the 38,000-square-foot food hall, where a diverse array of culinary styles can be found.

Brazilian street food, Hawaiian poke, and British fish & chips are just a few of the options available.

