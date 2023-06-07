Indiana State fair releases first wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concert lineup

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — There are only 52 days until the Indiana State Fair opens and the first wave of the 2023 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule has been unveiled.

This year’s lineup includes a mix of Rock and Roll, R&B, Country, Christian music, and even a children’s show.

Well, here it is:

Friday, July 28 – Clint Black

Three decades since the release of his debut album Killin Time and with multiple gold and platinum awards, including a GRAMMY under his belt, the Country music icon will grace the stage on opening day.

Sunday, July 30 – Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure

Something for the kiddos! Peppa will camp in the woods with George and her school friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. The outdoor adventure will be full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.

Wednesday, August 2 – Keith Sweat

A 90s R&B legend hit the stage. “Something Just Ain’t Right” “Make It Last Forever” “Don’t Stop Your Love” “I’ll Give All My Love to You” are just a few of his famous hits that are sure to make you sweat on summer night.

Sunday, August 6 – TobyMac

This Christian music artist has a whopping seven GRAMMY awards and more than 16 million units in career sales. His album EYE ON IT was the third Christian album to ever debut on the Billboard 200.

Saturday, August 12- THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT

Are you a Swiftie that lost in the LiveNation warzone for the Taylor Swift tour? If so, the Taylor Party could help with your FOMO. You’ll have a chance to sing and dance through all of Taylor’s eras

Friday, August 18 – Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell

At age 86, Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee with 8 GRAMMY awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received) and Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” Enough said!

