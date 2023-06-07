Blueface Arrested In Vegas For Alleged Involvement In Robbery

It seems as if every time Blueface is trending in the news, it is usually because of another instance of him being a hot mess. And this time… it’s no different.

TMZ reports that the “Thotiana” rapper was in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing for another case. It was there that he ended up in custody for possible involvement in an alleged robbery.

As previously reported, Blueface was arrested back in November for attempted murder. Prosecutors claim that he fired a gun into a house, building, vehicle, or craft. Now in the new case, the alleged robbery serves as a direct violation of the stipulations placed after getting the first charge.

Blue’s attorneys, Lisa Rasmussen and Kristina Wildeveld, say that they are completely clueless about the new charge. However, they say, “We look forward to vigorously defending him on both cases.”

Welp, looks like the universe is doing its thing (s/o to Ms. Badu), and we’ll do our thing by keeping you posted on the latest developments.

