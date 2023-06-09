Trump Stored Classified Docs In ‘Bathroom And Shower,’ Indictment Alleges

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Photos of classified documents, which were stored all over Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump, went viral on social media Friday evening after a 37-count indictment against Trump was unsealed.

In the photos posted online, boxes can be seen stacked up in multiple places in Mar-a-Lago, including a ballroom. The indictment alleges Trump also kept classified documents in “a bathroom and shower, and office space, his bedroom, and a storage room.”

Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith made his first public announcement Friday, confirming that Donald Trump had been charged with felony violations concerning National Security laws as well as participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice.

“This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the southern district of Florida and I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged,” said Smith during the press conference. “Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk.”

In the indictment, Trump is accused of defying the Justice Department by refusing to return sensitive documents he had taken from the White House after his presidential term has ended. He is also accused of enlisting aids to help him hide the documents as well as allegedly telling his lawyers to defy a subpoena for the materials.

From AP:

“I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes,” one of Trump’s lawyers described the former president saying, according to the indictment. He also asked if it would be better “if we just told them we don’t have anything here,” the indictment says.

Noting the “tens of thousands of members and guests” who visited the “active social club” of Mar-a-Lago between the end of Trump’s presidency in January 2021 through the August 2022 search, prosecutors argued that Trump had “nevertheless” stored the documents there, “including in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, and office space, his bedroom, and a storage room.”

Trump’s latest criminal indictment is filled with more allegations than previously believed. According to the 49-page federal indictment, Trump is being charged with more than three dozen counts of various felony-level offenses that have serious penal implications if he is convicted.

The indictment alleges in part that Trump’s actions put at risk the country’s national security since some of the classified documents at the center of the charges contained information about nuclear programs and potential domestic vulnerabilities.

Trump’s aide Walt Nauta has been charged in the indictment as well.

The case is expected to be tried in the southern district of Florida.

