Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage at the 2023 LA Pride in Los Angeles over the weekend and certainly served fashion goals in the process.

The “Savage” rapper owned the night when she rocked a sparking catsuit in a sheer black fabric. The curve-hugging ensemble was adorned with crystal detailing that was centralized around the bodice and high neckline.

She paired the look with silver lace-up chainmail ankle boots which matched the sparkling ensemble perfectly. As for her hair, the starlet wore her locs in big, fluffy curls with a middle part to frame both sides of her face, which of course was beat to perfection.

The “Hot Girl Summer” emcee shared a photo dump on her Instagram page where she showed off the jaw-dropping look for her millions of IG followers. “Thee Hotties really showed out last night !!! So much love at LA PRIDE @revlon” she captioned the multi-photo carousel. Check it out below.

“Megan you gotta relax bro ,” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the stunning video while others joked, “Megan please my man is somewhere on this internet” and “This 70s era you’ve been rocking lately is *chef’s kiss* .”

Yes, we love this look on Megan and need more!

The 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival was held on at LA State Historic Park in Los Angeles where Megan Thee Stallion was the headliner along with other performers who owned the night at the annual event.

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Classic Beauty On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Things Got Weird Between Megan Thee Stallion & Cara Delevingne At The BBMAs

Megan Thee Stallion Is Nothing But Skin And Hair For The Promo Art Of Her New Single, ‘Pressurelicious’

Megan Thee Stallion Serves A LEWK At LA Pride was originally published on hellobeautiful.com