Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III Fight Ends in Complete Havoc[WATCH]

On Sunday night, the Floyd Mayweather jr-John Gotti III exhibition boxing match turned into mayhem after the sixth round.

Mayweather was boxing against John Gotti III, a former MMA fighter turned boxer, when the fight abruptly ended in the sixth round.

The two had been trash-talking throughout the battle until referee Kenny Bayless intervened and stopped the fight to get them to stop.

It didn’t work, as Gotti continued swinging in Mayweather’s way following the pause during which resulted in almost 60 people entering the ring.

It was giving ghetto, take a look at how it all went down.

The fight took place at FLA Live in sunrise, Florida.

Mayweather hasn’t fought professionally since his 2017 victory with Conor McGregor. In his career, he is 50-0 with 27 knockouts. Instead, he’s participated in lucrative exhibition fights against everyone from Logan Paul to Gotti. His fight against Gotti was deemed disqualified.

Gotti was in his third boxing battle and had a 2-0 professional record. He’s also a 5-1 MMA fighter.

He documented the post-fight chaos on Instagram Stories several times. He referred to Mayweather as a “punk b**” and a “enemy for life.”

