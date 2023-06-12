‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Retirement

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Pat Sajak took to Twitter today to announce his upcoming retirement from hosting one of America’s most popular game shows, Wheel of Fortune.

Sajack, 76, will hang it up after the show’s 41st season.

“Well, the time has come,” he opens in the announcement tweet. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)

Well played, Pat. Well played.

It is unclear at this time who will host Wheel of Fortune after Sajak’s retirement.

