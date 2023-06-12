Chlöe Bailey Will Honor Tina Turner At ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ Event

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

CNN will host “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” with a special guest appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris and new performers announced like Chlöe Bailey and Charlie Wilson. Read more details about the Juneteenth experience inside.

The extensive cross-platform coverage of “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” will be hosted by CNN’s renowned journalists, anchor Sara Sidner, political commentator Van Jones and feature CNN Correspondent Stephanie Elam. Vice President Harris will join the event, broadcasted live from Los Angeles’ iconic Greek Theatre to deliver remarks.

In its second year, the show will feature a wide array of icons and artists spanning across the entertainment and music industry. The lineup of performing artists includes Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci, and Mike Phillips with more artists and presenters included in the show. NAACP Image Award winner and Grammy nominee, Chlöe Bailey will pay tribute to the late Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Icon, Tina Turner.

The evening’s Musical Directors, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder and Academy® Award-winning filmmaker Questlove, will add their immense talent and expertise to the stage.

“Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” promises to be an unforgettable event that pays homage to the past, celebrates the present, and looks forward to a future filled with unity and equality. This year fans are invited to experience the event’s electrifying performances and heartfelt messages on both CNN and OWN. This powerful commemoration of Juneteenth, powered by a team of Black creators, celebrates the federal holiday that marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

Don’t miss this groundbreaking concert experience to highlight African-American advocates, trailblazers, and creators.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps or CNNgo where available on Monday, June 19, with pre-show coverage beginning at 7 pm EST. OWN will air live programming from 8 pm-12 am EST.

Tickets are currently available for purchase to attend the live show. Visit their website for more information.

Chlöe Bailey Will Honor Tina Turner At ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ Event was originally published on globalgrind.com