Brittney Griner Harassed With “Inappropriate Comments” At Airport By Trolling YouTuber

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As Brittney Griner’s getting acclimated to playing professional basketball again, she’s got some haters.

This time it was by a trolling YouTuber named Alex Stein, who’s known for pranking public figures in hopes of getting a rise out of them.

Stein’s latest target was Griner after he caught her at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Saturday morning.

“BG, was that a fair trade for the Merchant of Death?” he yelled at her as Phoenix Mercury security personnel kept him from getting too close.” I know you kill it on the court, but he kills in real life.”

Stein then gets even more inappropriate by asking her about Russian President Vladamir Putin.

“Is it true you had sex with Putin to get released from Russia?” he asks. “Hey, Britt, do you still want to boycott America?

Griner can be seen in view of Stein as he attempts to take a selfie video with her, but she manages to keep her composure and not give him the reaction he was looking for as she quickly walks to her gate.

The Mercury personnel did get physical with Stein, pushing him against a wall as Griner waited for police to arrive and assess the situation.

According to ESPN, cops arrived at 9:38 a.m. and were told by the security guard that Stein “seemed aggressive and made some inappropriate comments” toward Griner.

The Mercury staffer said that he did not want to press charges despite Stein getting physical with him.

After police resolved the situation around 10:20 a.m., they escorted the team to its gate so they could board without any further complications.

After an investigation, American Airlines discovered that Stein’s name was not found to be a passenger on any flights at DFW International Airport. Instead, he “walked to the lower gates, connected with a female passenger, and entered the Skylink Train heading to Terminals B & D” before eventually going to America Airlines’ Terminal A to harass Griner.

Brittney Griner Harassed With “Inappropriate Comments” At Airport By Trolling YouTuber was originally published on cassiuslife.com