Deion Sanders Facing Possible Foot Amputation Due To Health Complications

Deion Sanders’ latest challenge isn’t just getting acclimated to his new post as head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder.

The NFL legend has long suffered health issues and has undergone several surgeries on his left foot.

He’s already gotten his big toe and second toe amputated because of blood clots preventing blood flow. But now it appears the condition has worsened, and another medical procedure could mean his entire foot would be amputated.

Sanders’ health journey was documented in a Thee Pregame Show episode –entitled “Coach Prime Fighting Through The Pain – Exclusive Meeting With His Medical Team”– which is the Buffaloes’ YouTube channel that documents Prime’s new job.

He’s seen having a serious conversation with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kenneth Hunt and vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer of CU. He admits he has no feeling in the bottom of his foot and is always in pain.

“You just have to understand what the risks are,” vascular surgeon Donald Jacobs told Sanders. “Things can cascade.”

Jacobs goes on to say that with further complications, he could lose his foot.

Wohlauer explains that the blood pressure taken in his leg is at just 66% percent of the pressure in his arm, meaning that the arteries are no longer working correctly.

Prime then says that if another surgery is required, he’d rather do it now, during the offseason, than to distract him and take time away from his inaugural season as the head football coach.

“I want to do it this summer, because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it,” Sanders told the doctors. “This is the best downtime I have.”

This isn’t the first time Sanders’ foot issues have affected his football coaching career; during his time at Jackson State in 2021, he missed three games after complications arose from previous foot surgery.

