Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Janelle Monáe Explains Her Approach To New ‘Age Of Pleasure’

Celebrated singer/actress Janelle Monáe has been turning heads left and right with the NSFW rollout of her recently-released new album, The Age of Pleasure.

The bodacious beauty made a special visit to Ryan Uncensored not too long ago to break down exactly why this very uncensored time in her life is truly the most free that she’s ever felt.

The “Lipstick Lover” crooner brought so much body positivity into the studio that even Big Ray was inspired to “free the nipple” — taco meat and all! All jokes aside though, their conversation covered everything from creating safe spaces in her music and live show to ushering in the “unlearning” that society needs in order to truly accept and show love to all.

Watch the insightful interview with Janelle Monáe on Ryan Cameron Uncensored below:

