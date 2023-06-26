Post and Delete: Offset Publicly Accuses Cardi B Of Having An Affair

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Is there trouble in paradise, or perhaps a “social media hack” that was quickly removed from Instagram? Either way, just one day after taking the stage at the 2023 BET Awards, Offset has apparently blasted his wife, Cardi B in a now-deleted post made on his Instagram account.

“My wife f—-d a n—a on me gang,” the post read. “Yall n—-s know how I come.”

Of course, the delete button is never faster than screenshots from the fans, and the images of the post are now making rounds across the internet.

Although Cardi has not directly spoken on Offset’s accusations, she did make an interesting statement just two days prior. While having a convo on Twitter spaces, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said that if she and her husband ever got a divorce, she’d have no issues finding another man.

From HipHopDX:

During a Twitter Spaces session on Saturday (June 24), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper made it clear that she won’t tolerate nonsense from any man — even her husband — no matter how much she loves him.

“I don’t be outside like that, so when I do be outside, these ballplayers, these rappers, and these dudes — they see me,” Cardi said. “And their voices start trembling. They be nervous! Because I’m a bad bitch! You don’t got that — I got that.”

“So every time you try to bring turmoil to my marriage, I’m just saying, y’all know what’s gonna happen next. We’re gonna get a divorce, and people are gonna be mad nosey, and mad happy.”

Hopefully, Cardi’s statements aren’t a sign of things to come. Especially since Sunday night (June 25) she seemed to be overwhelmed with joy over the fact that Offset and Quavo had put their differences aside long enough to reunite for a special onstage performance honoring Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards.

Yikes, let’s hope the pair can work things out.

