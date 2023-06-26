The 2023 BET Awards took place Sunday Night (June 25). And while stars like Busta Rhymes, Latto, and others held it down with memorable performances, it was the onstage reunion of Migos rappers Quavo and Offset to celebrate the memory of their fallen brother Takeoff that became one of the night’s most memorable moments.
RELATED: Did City Girls’ JT Throw Her Phone at Lil Uzi at 2023 BET Awards? [VIDEO]
RELATED:The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
RELATED: The Migos’ Indelible Mark On Hip-Hop Fashion
Check out the video below.
[FULL VIDEO] Offset and Quavo’s Heartwarming BET Awards Tribute To Takeoff was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Welcome To HOT 100.9!
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]
-
Pyer Moss Jumps Into The Handbag Game With Latest Release Of Leather Goods
-
21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
-
Meet Chelsea Lazkani: Selling Sunset’s Newest Cast Member Is Beautiful, Black & Bold [Gallery]
-
Sorry Ladies! Here’s The Model Damson Idris Is Rumored To Be Dating
-
DaBaby Tries To Deliver Fade To His Own Artist, Wisdom, Twitter Comes With Jokes
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $200 + Snoop & Wiz Tickets!