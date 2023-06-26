JT Throws Her Phone At Uzi + More BET Award Moments We’re Still Talking About

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 BET Awards came and went bringing with it a windstorm of moments we’re still talking about. From JT throwing her phone at her boyfriend Uzi, who performed earlier in the night, to Offset and Quavo reuniting to honor Takeoff, culture’s biggest night turned into morning tea. Here’s all the moments making headline news today.

JT Throws Her Phone At Lil Uzi Vert

It wouldn’t be the 2023 BET Awards without a tussle or two. In this case, JT of the City Girls, might have been in the audience but her debacle was captured on camera when she threw her phone at Uzi, calling him a “groupie.” Fans speculate it was because Uzi was shouting during the Munch rapper’s set before or after taking a selfie with the Barbie. Of course, Ice later posted the image in a carousel of her BET Awards experience. While JT denies the altercation took place because of Ice Spice, social media isn’t buying it. According to TMZ, “she had become frustrated when she lost her seat after the audience shuffled around.” Sure.

Scrappy And Diamond Walk The Carpet Together

Amid a bitter and very public divorce with his ex-wife Bambi, rapper Scrappy walked the 2023 BET Awards red carpet with his old boo Diamond from Crime Mobb. In case you haven’t been keeping up with Scrap and The Bam, Bambi found text messages between Scrappy and Diamond while they were still married, which was a contributing factor in their demise.

Cardi B Reacts To Offset And Quavo’s Reunion

Cardi B was all of us when Offset and Quavo took to the stage to honor their fallen Migo, Takeoff. The Put It On The Floor Again rapper tweeted,

Sexyy Red Performs In The Audience

Pound Town rapper Sexy Redd may not have been an official performer at the 2023 BET Awards, but sis made the most of her time from the audience. Sexyy Red was turnt up and rapped along to her popular hit while flashing a stack of money.

Ray J Professed His Love To Princess Love

Ray J used his time as a presenter to profess his love for Princess Love. The couple, who called their divorce off for the third time in March, walked the carpet together and had the honor of presenting the BET Award for ‘Best New Artist.’

JT Throws Her Phone At Uzi + More BET Award Moments We’re Still Talking About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com