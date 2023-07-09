Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Ari Lennox is one of our favorite fashionistas and is always applying pressure in every look she rocks! Over the weekend, the beauty posed fashionably for Instagram in a pink look that we loved, and gave us style and body goals in the process! Taking to the platform, Ari’s longtime stylist, No IG Jeremy, shared the fashionable look with the beauty rocking the bright look to perfection. The Bronx and Banco ensemble featured a crisscross neckline along with a cinched waist and fringes at the hem. She paired the look with matching pink briefs which showed off her toned legs. The starlet accessorized look with matching orange heels and rocked minimal jewelry and makeup, only wearing nude gloss on her lips. As for her hair, the melanated queen rocked a slicked-back, curly ponytail as she served face and body for the Instagram photo set. “Shea Butter Baby @arilennox : @sterlingpics” the photo’s caption read. Check it out below. Whew, Ari is certainly applying pressure with this look and we can’t get enough! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Would you rock it?DON’T MISS… Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli Fest Performance And We’re Green With Envy As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit DON’T MISS…Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli Fest Performance And We’re Green With Envy As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit Ari Lennox Struck A Pose In Bronx And Banco was originally published on hellobeautiful.com