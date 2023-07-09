Source: Variety / Getty Saweetie was spotted on Instagram over the weekend donning a stunning butterfly look and we’re in love! The “My Type” rapper wore the sparkly ensemble to the Usher’s concert in Las Vegas and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process. Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a few photos of herself rocking the black, sparkly area top which was a crop top look with lace-up detailing in the middle. She paired the look with black slacks that fit her like a glove and showed off her toned abs in the process. She paired the look with shiny jewelry while rocking her hair long and black with sparkly pieces throughout and loose curls that fell on her shoulders. To show off the fit, Saweetie posted an Instagram photo carousel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles. “ mood = extra AF ” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below. Saweetie’s 13 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “You’re sooo perfectttttt” one follower commented while another wrote, “this just looks so right on you” and another was left speechless, writing, “Oh my god wifey looking godly as always ” Looking good, Saweetie! DON’T MISS…Saweetie Debuts A Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut Ahead Of The Holiday Season Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend Saweetie Takes Her New Buzz Cut And Birkin Bag On A Date To The Lakers Game DON’T MISS…Saweetie Debuts A Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut Ahead Of The Holiday Season Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend Saweetie Takes Her New Buzz Cut And Birkin Bag On A Date To The Lakers Game Saweetie Stepped Out In A Butterfly Top That We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com