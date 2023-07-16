Source: Amy Sussman / Getty Ari Lennox is without a doubt one of our favorite fashion girls and knows how to apply the pressure with every style she rocks. Over the weekend, the R&B crooner posed for Instagram in an all-gold look that had her looking like a beautiful goddess while giving us style and body goals in the process. Taking to the platform, the beauty shared photos of her stunning ensemble as she modeled the gold look to perfection. The Albina Dyla, one-shouldered gold dress featured a high neckline along with a cinched waist and fringes at the hem. The mini dress featured gold sparkles throughout and was absolutely stunning on her. Styled by No IG Jeremy, the starlet accessorized the look with matching gold jewelry and rocked gold heels to match. She wore a natural makeup look and rocked nude lipstick on her lips. As for her hair, the melanated queen rocked a slicked-back, curly ponytail as she served face and body for the Instagram photo set. “treat me like somebody – tink ” the photo’s caption read. Check it out below. If there’s one thing that Ari is going to do, it’s serve a look! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Did she nail it? DON’T MISS… Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli Fest Performance And We’re Green With Envy As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit Ari Lennox Looked Like A Goddess In An Albina Dyla Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com