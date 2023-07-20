Source: The Washington Post / Getty The Washington Commanders are now officially no longer under Dan Snyder. After 3 years under multiple investigations, deciding to sell the team and many offers to buy the team, The Harris group was finalized the deal. Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You! NFL owners unanimously voted today (7/20/23) to approve the team’s sale from the Snyder family to The Harris Group led by Josh Harris including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and Maryland billionaire Mitchell Rales plus 18 others, reported by ESPN. Each partner had to be vetted for financial and security reasons. The group is paying $6.05 billion which is a record sum for a North American sports franchise. Harris and Snyder entered into an exclusive agreement May 12 but getting the bid in compliance, along with other issues, caused the vote to be delayed. Snyder and his family had owned the majority of the Commanders since 1999 but now the team can move into positive future and hope for DC sports. source: ESPN READ MORE SPORTS NEWS: • Wiz Khalifa Throws 1st Pitch At Pittsburgh Pirates Game While “Stoned AF” And “Shroomed Out”• Drake Lets Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Team Take Over His Pool & Practice At His $100M Toronto Mansion• Brittney Griner Throws Down 2 Dunks In Celebrated WNBA All-Star Return• Angel Reese Establishes Her Own Foundation To Empower Women and Girls• Arrest Warrant Issued For Ja Morant’s Friend Davonte Pack Over Fight With Teenager At NBA Star’s Home• Candace Parker Shares Details Of Her Partnership With Muscle Milk, The Lifting Project & More• The First Trailer For Apple TV+’s Ryan Coogler-Directed Doc ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ Is Here• G League Documentary ‘Destination NBA’ Headed To Prime Video• Ja Morant And The Perceived Menace Of The Black Gangster• Tyreek Hill Under Investigation For Slapping A Marina Employee Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit Finalized: NFL Owners Approve $6.05B Commanders Sale To Harris Group was originally published on woldcnews.com