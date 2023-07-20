Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty Frontier Airlines is celebrating their 29th anniversary with a special deal for customers! The celebratory sale features flights as low as $29 which allows travelers to enjoy discounted fares for trips scheduled until November 15th (some dates are blacked out meaning you cannot book on those days). RELATED: Frontier Now Offering Nonstop Flights From BWI To Las Vegas For As Low As $89! The $29 bundle provides passengers with a carry-on bag, a checked bag and the liberty to choose their preferred seat, a bonus you can’t pass up! There is also a $49 add-on bundle which offers a refundable ticket and one free reservation change. “Customers who purchase ‘The Perks’ during the promotional period will receive double Frontier Miles. Those who purchase ‘The Works’ will receive triple Frontier Miles,” revealed a company spokesperson. To secure these discounted rates, tickets must be purchased online at FlyFrontier.com by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20. source: travelnoire.com READ MORE: • 10 Must Visit Destinations For Black Travelers This Spring And Summer• Are Black People Safe In Mexico? Deaths Of Kidnapped Tourists, Shanquella Robinson Raise Concerns• Southwest Says Sorry with frequent-flyer points• Summer’s Over & SAD Season Is Here: Escape To America’s Happiest States [List]• Travel In Style With Sprayground’s First-Of-Its-Kind Luggage Collection• Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On Airbnb• Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most Fun States in America?• OVO AIR: Take A Peek Inside Drake’s Private Jet [VIDEO]• #BlackTwitter Is Unapologetic About Using Klarna To Book Their Next Vacation• Where Is Birthday Bash ATL 25? Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit Frontier Airlines Celebrates 29th Anniversary with Unbeatable $29 Flights Today Only! was originally published on kysdc.com